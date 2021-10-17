EVE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Everton vs West Ham United: Everton and West Ham United will both seek a return to winning ways as the Premier League 2021-22 season returns after a break. The two European chasers will lock horns at Goodison Park on Sunday and the match is scheduled to kick off at 06:30 PM IST. The hosts Everton are currently placed fifth and have been fairly impressive this season under Rafael Benitez. The Toffees managed to take a point home as they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and they would want to better it in their own backyard this weekend. On the contrary, West Ham United due to a slow start this season, have slumped to the ninth place in the league table at the moment. David Moyes’s side fell to a shock 2-1 defeat against newly-promoted Brentford earlier this month and will be keen to prove a point in the upcoming fixture.

Premier League 2021-22, EVE vs WHU Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the live proceedings. While live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

EVE vs WHU Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The EVE vs WHU match will be played on Saturday, October 17 at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 06:30 PM IST.

EVE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Antonio

Vice-Captain: Zouma

Goalkeeper: Pickford

Defenders: Digne, Keane, Mina, Zouma

Midfielders: Gray, Gordon, Rice, Townsend

Strikers: Antonio, Rondon

EVE vs WHU Probable XIs

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray, Rondon

West Ham United: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

