Even The Greatest Miss: Leonardo Bonucci Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Missing Penalty

Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the bar as Juventus drew 0-0 against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg but progressed to final.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci came to the aid of forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter missed a penalty in the team's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Milan on Friday night.

In the team's first competitive action following coronavirus stoppage, Cristiano Ronaldo struck the 16th minute penalty on the woodwork as the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate against 10-man Milan at the Allianz Arena.

Juventus, however, progressed into the final on the basis of away goal which they had scored during the first leg 1-1 draw in Milan in February.

Following the end of the match, Bonucci leapt into Ronaldo's defence and stated he and the team will return to best soon.

"Even the greatest miss. Cristiano is always important for us," Bonucci told Rai Sport as per Goal.com. "He increases the pressure on opponents' defenders.

"He was unfortunate today and (Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi) Donnarumma did well. We'll see a great Juventus and a great Ronaldo again."

The final is scheduled for June 17 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. This year's Italian Cup will be the first football trophy in the world to be awarded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

