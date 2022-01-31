Everton Appoint Ex-Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard as New Manager

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard have been signed as Everton manager as a long-term replacement for Rafael Benitez.

Lampard has been appointed manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract - until June 2024 - and will take charge of the First Team for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday 5 February.

Lampard, who has been out of the game since leaving Chelsea a little over a year ago, has the task of keeping the Toffees in the top-flight after a run of just one win in 14 league games. The news means a return to coaching for Lampard, who was sacked by Chelsea just over a year ago.

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7— Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

The 43-year-old, who also coached Derby County after ending his illustrious playing career, has the task of steering the Liverpool-based outfit clear of danger, after a disastrous first half of the season under Benitez has left them with just 19 points from their first 20 games — four more than Newcastle United, who occupy the last relegation position with 15 points.

Lampard said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

One of English football’s most decorated footballers, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League, while earning 106 caps for his country in a glittering playing career.



