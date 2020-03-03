English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti Hit With FA Charge Over Referee Rage

Carlo Ancelotti (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Carlo Ancelotti is in line for a fine or touchline ban if he is found guilty in his angry protests at referee in Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

  AFP
  Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
London: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was charged with misconduct by the English Football Association on Monday following his red card in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Ancelotti was sent off for his angry protests to referee Chris Kavanagh following the final whistle at Goodison Park.

The Italian was frustrated after Everton had what they thought was a stoppage-time winner by Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out for offside by VAR.

Ancelotti will face a fine, or a touchline ban, if he is found guilty.

"Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," an FA statement read.

"It is alleged that the Everton FC manager's language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020 amounts to improper conduct.

"He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response."

Calvert-Lewin's late shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, only for the effort to be disallowed after Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled to be offside by video assistant referee Jonathan Moss.

