Everton Sign Moise Kean from Juventus, AC Milan Snap Up Ismael Bennacer

Everton has signed 19-year-old Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus in a deal reported to be worth 27.5 million pounds ($33.5 million). Everton announced the signing on its website Sunday, saying Kean has signed a five-year deal.

The highly-rated forward scored six goals in 13 appearances in helping Juventus claim last season's Serie A title, having made his club debut as a 16-year-old. He made his international debut against Finland in a European Championship qualifier in March, when he became the youngest player to score for Italy since 1958.

🎥 | "I am honoured to wear this shirt. #EFC is a club looking to the future, so am I."First interview with the new boy, Moise Kean! @eToro 🔵➡️ https://t.co/aLGbbgxIjA pic.twitter.com/rDp93toplc — Everton (@Everton) August 4, 2019

"I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I," Kean said. "It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve. I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy."

ALGERIA'S AFRICA CUP STAR

AC Milan on Sunday announced the signing of French-born Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, named player of the tournament at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations won by the North African side.

Bennacer, who played for the French under-18 and -19 teams before switching allegiance to Algeria in 2016, joins the Milan club from fellow Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.

The first day is always an emotional one, right Ismaël? 🔴⚫Il primo giorno non si scorda mai, vero Ismaël? 🔴⚫#ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/CRR3VGbrEN — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 4, 2019

He has won 16 caps for Algeria, including seven at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where his team beat Senegal in the final.

For Algeria, the all-action 21-year-old, who also spent time with the Arsenal under-23 side without nailing down a starting spot in the first team, combined defensive duties with vital contributions in attack and provided three assists, which included setting up Baghdad Bounedjah's winner for his country's first title in 29 years.

