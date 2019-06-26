Everton Sign Andre Gomes on Permanent Deal from Barcelona
Andre Gomes has signed a permanent contract with Everton from Barcelona, with a deal worth 25 million euros plus add-ons being agreed between the two clubs.
Everton have signed Andre Gomes on a permanent deal form Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona: Everton have signed Andre Gomes from Barcelona, both clubs said on Tuesday, after the Portugal midfielder completed a successful loan spell at the Premier League side last season.
"Barcelona and Everton have come to an agreement for the transfer of the Portuguese footballer Andre Gomes. The amount agreed to for the transfer is 25 million euros plus add-ons," said Barcelona's statement.
"Barcelona would like to publicly thank Andre Gomes for his dedication and commitment, and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future."
🗣 | "It wasn't hard to decide. We are all excited for the future." - @aftgomes.
— Everton (@Everton) June 25, 2019
Gomes, 25, endured a disappointing two years at Barcelona following a move from Valencia in 2016 for an initial fee of 35 million euros, making only six La Liga starts in his second campaign.
He later revealed his struggles to deal with criticism for his poor performances with Barcelona, telling magazine Panenka his time at the club had 'turned into a bit of a hell' and on occasions he did not want to leave his house.
"I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton - it wasn't hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I'm very happy to have made it," Gomes told Everton's official television channel.
"Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here.
Gomes was the second player to leave Barcelona on Tuesday after reserve team player Marc Cardona was sold to promoted La Liga side Osasuna for 2.5 million euros.
