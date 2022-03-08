Everton Staring at Relegation, it has Happened to Them in the Past

Everton’s 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash on Tuesday has put them in grave relegation danger.

Spurs increased the visitors’ growing relegation fears when Michael Keane’s own goal put them ahead early on, while a low Heung-Min Son drive handed the home team a 2-0 advantage. Skipper Harry Kane produced another masterclass with two superb goals, Sergio Reguilon scored one more to complete the 5-0 rout.

Everton, who have been ever-present in the English top-flight for the last six plus decades, are now facing a real chance of a relegation scrap, as they now sit 17th in the Premier League standings.

Frank Lampard’s side are just one point and one place above the relegation zone, with a game in hand on 18th placed Burnley.

This season, it was their fourth loss in five league games under new manager Frank Lampard, with just 13 matches remaining. While Lampard and Co will aim to battle out to avoid relegation, recent results suggest that the team seems to be in a complete downward spiral.

Should the Toffees end up relegated it will be their third instance since the club’s inception in 1887.

Thankfully, Everton have never played lower than the second division in the club’s history, as they have managed to return to the top flight quickly after each drop. However, if they get relegated this season it could have an adverse impact on Everton’s revenues as a squad full of players could leave the Merseyside outfit.

The likes of Brazilian striker Richarlison, shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, and center-back Yerry Mina will likely leave if they suffer relegation. However, the biggest blow would be for head coach Lampard as he is surely to be sacked if Everton are relegated. The Chelsea icon who replaced Rafa Benitez was specifically hired to end the club’s disastrous run this term.

