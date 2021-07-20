CHANGE LANGUAGE
Everton Suspend First Team Player Pending Police Investigation

An Everton flag flies on the roof of the stands (AFP)

The player, who has not be named, was arrested on Friday and interviewed by officers before being released on bail.

Everton have suspended an unnamed first team player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club said on Tuesday without providing any further details about the case.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," Everton added in a statement on its website.

Everton, who appointed former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez as their new manager last month, are preparing for the new season after finishing 10th in the previous campaign.

They take on Southampton on Aug. 14 at Goodison Park.

first published:July 20, 2021, 16:58 IST