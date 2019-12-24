Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Football
2-min read

Everton Unveils Plans for New Stadium in Liverpool's World Heritage Site

Everton unveiled their plans for a new 'world-class stadium' to the city hall in Liverpool.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Everton Unveils Plans for New Stadium in Liverpool's World Heritage Site
The new proposed Everton stadium (Photo Credit: Twitter)

London: Premier League club Everton presented its plans for a new "world-class stadium" to the city hall in Liverpool on Monday.

Planning officials will scrutinise the details of the 52,000-seater stadium on the banks of River Mersey before it goes to the planning committee next year for a decision.

Unesco's World Heritage Committee has already warned that the stadium development could compromise the World Heritage site, and wants details by February 1, ahead of a crucial meeting in July when a decision will be made on whether Liverpool will become only the third place to be stripped of the WHS status.

Everton announced in its proposals that it has worked with Britain's official cultural agency, Historic England, to incorporate cultural and historic features into the scheme.

The club in its statement said that its plans for the stadium on historic Bramley-Moore Dock will have a transformational impact on North Liverpool, kick-starting the regeneration of the northern docklands, contributing a billion-pound boost to the city region's economy, creating up to 15,000 jobs and attracting 1.4 million visitors to the city each year.

Everton

"At the heart of the proposal is a stunning brick, steel and glass stadium which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby," said Everton FC.

The move to the waterside site will mean Everton leaving Goodison Park, it's home for 127 years.

The city's biggest-ever consultation exercise has seen 98 percent of people backing the stadium move.

Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: "This is a huge milestone in the club's history but also a profound statement of intent for our future. It marks the culmination of many years of work that has combined the passion of our fans with world class design and a commitment to creating something truly special on Liverpool's waterfront.

"The stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will deliver the best possible matchday experience for our fans, new facilities for cultural events and a building that will be a stunning new addition to Liverpool's built environment.

"If we are granted planning approval, this will be a world class football stadium in a world class location and a catalyst for Liverpool City Region's ongoing growth and success."

The presentation of the new stadium comes just days after the club appointed Carlo Ancelotti as its new manager.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram