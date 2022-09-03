Everton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s time for yet another Merseyside derby as Liverpool travel to Goodison Park to clash against bitter rivals Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Jurgen Klopp’s men have endured the worst start of their campaign since the German manager took over. However, Liverpool have shown signs of improvement and are currently in sixth place in the League standings.

The Merseyside giants defeated Newcastle United 2-1 in their previous encounter and will seek to repeat the feat this weekend. Liverpool will be bolstered by the return of their star striker Darwin Nunez who will be available for selection after being suspended in the match against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Everton are struggling at 17th position in the league table and have been in dismal form this season. The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United last week and will need to pull up their socks if they have to clinch points against their nemesis.

Both sides will be going all guns blazing in the Merseyside derby. Tempers seem to flare whenever the two giants clash and this could be yet another fiercely competitive contest.

Ahead of the EPL match between Everton and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Everton and Liverpool be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Everton and Liverpool will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match between Everton and Liverpool be played?

The EPL match between Everton and Liverpool will be played at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match between Everton and Liverpool begin?

The EPL match between Everton and Liverpool will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Everton and Liverpool match?

Everton vs Liverpool EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Everton and Liverpool EPL match?

Everton vs Liverpool EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Everton and Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford (Gk), Michael Keane, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay, Demarai Gray

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker (Gk), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here