Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC, who are placed at the bottom of the ISL table, appointed Albert Roca as their new coach.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 12, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
File image of Albert Roca. (Photo Credit: Bengaluru FC)

New Delhi: Hyderabad FC, who sacked coach Phil Brown on Saturday, have appointed Albert Roca as their boss on Sunday with less than half the Indian Super League 2019-20 season left.

According to an ISL media release, Roca will advise the new coaching staff for the remainder of the season and will take full charge from the beginning of next season.

"I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond. The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season," Roca said.

Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said, "We are extremely delighted that Albert Roca has signed with the club. He has tremendous experience across the world and in Albert, we have one of the best coaches to have coached in India. We are looking forward to work with Albert and his team and provide him the best support."

Hyderbad are currently out of contention for a spot in the playoffs as they reel at the bottom of the points table with just five points from 12 games. Not only have Hyderabad scored only 12 goals, they have conceded a whopping 29. Such is the monstrosity of the number of goals conceded by Hyderabad that the second-worst record is 21, which belongs to Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad's defence has been atrocious as they have failed to keep even a single clean sheet in the 12 games they have played so far.

Roca will have his hands full when he takes charge of the club as he has to make Hyderabad a well-rounded unit. Hyderabad have to start scoring more goals, Roca has heavy work to do on their defensive structure and understanding and overall, he just has to build a philosphy at the club, which looks terribly short of ideas.

Roca is a former Bengaluru FC manager, who was responsible for taking the club to the final of the AFC Cup, a first for Indian football. Bengaluru had lost 1-0 to Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the final.

Roca also led Bengaluru FC to a Federation Cup victory and the final of the Indian Super League 2017-18, which they shockingly lost to Chennaiyin FC.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram