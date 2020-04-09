Ex-FC Goa Coach Sergio Lobera Signs With Mumbai City FC, Mandar Rao Dessai Follows

Sergio Lobera will be on the sidelines for Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC next season while FC Goa captain Mandar Rao Dessai has also followed his former coach to Mumbai.

Lobera was sacked by FC Goa when they were at the top of the table and with only three league games left. According to a Times of India report, Lobera has signed the contract with Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season. Lobera had a brilliant record with FC Goa, guided them to the runners-up slot in ISL 2018-19, winners at Super Cup 2019 and then almost took them to the Asian Champions League slot in the 2019-20 season.

According to the TOI report, Lobera was also approached by Kerala Blasters and even Jamshedpur FC showed interest but in the end, it was Mumbai City FC that scooped him up.

With Lobera joining Mumbai, FC Goa's captain Mandar has also decided to leave the Goan club, according to another TOI report.

TOI cites that Mandar has already signed the offer letter from Mumbai and the deal will be completed in the next 48 hours.

"Mandar's decision to join Mumbai is not about money. The difference in what Goa offered him and what he will be paid at Mumbai (both with three-year contracts) is not significant. It's clear that he wants to continue his association with Lobera," said an official to TOI.

Reports suggest that while Lobera has managed to convince Mandar, he is also looking to bring Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall to Mumbai City FC.

Jahouh and FC Goa are currently having disagreement over the length of his contract while Fall has not decided yet whether he wants to stay in Goa or leave.