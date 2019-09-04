Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Ex-footballer Christoph Metzelder under Investigation for Sharing Child Pornography on Whatsapp

Christoph Metzelder is under investigation for allegedly sharing child pornography on Whatsapp.

AFP

Updated:September 4, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ex-footballer Christoph Metzelder under Investigation for Sharing Child Pornography on Whatsapp
Christoph Metzelder (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Berlin: Former Germany and Real Madrid footballer Christoph Metzelder, 38, is under investigation for allegedly sharing child pornography via the messaging service WhatsApp, German prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.

"We can confirm an investigation against Christoph Metzelder on suspicion of sharing child pornography, including digital images," a spokeswoman for the Hamburg prosecutor's office, Liddy Oechtering, told AFP.

The 2002 World Cup finalist is alleged to have used WhatsApp to send pornographic photos of children to a woman in Hamburg, Oechtering said.

The woman reported the images to the Hamburg police, who opened investigations alongside public prosecutors in August.

Oechtering confirmed reports that investigators had carried out raids in two locations on Tuesday, but declined to give further details.

According to a report in Spiegel magazine, the raids were on Metzelder's home and offices in Duesseldorf, and led to the seizure of a laptop and a mobile phone.

Oechtering said the footballer had not been detained, adding that "we are currently analysing the materials seized."

Metzelder played for major clubs such as Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in a career spanning 15 years.

He retired from football in 2014 and has since worked as a pundit for Sky Sports Germany and president of his local club TuS Haltern.

Since 2006, the 38-year-old has run a foundation in his own name to support socially disadvantaged children across Germany.

He has also recently appeared as a pundit on public broadcaster ARD, who said Wednesday that they had "suspended the co-operation until the accusations have been clarified".

His is the second high-profile legal case involving a former Germany defender in two days.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in Munich confirmed that Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng was under investigation for a reported dangerous assault on his ex-partner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram