Ex-Footballer Mehraj Uddin Wadoo Calls Out J&K Police for Ill Treatment in Now-deleted Tweet

Mehraj Uddin Wadoo (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mehraj Uddin Wadoo publicly lashed out at J&K police for ill treating him when he was rushing to see his ill mother but deleted the tweet soon after.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri
  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
Former star footballer Mehraj Uddin Wadoo lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir police after he was stopped from rushing to see his ill mother and was held in custody for over two hours on Saturday.

Wadoo represented the Indian men's football team from 2005 to 2011 as a defender and within the domestic system of the country, he played for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Salgaocar, Pune City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC. He is currently in the coaching setup of Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC as the assistant coach.

Wadoo, on Friday, took to Twitter to describe the events of the morning when he came to know his mother was "very critical" and as he was rushing from Hyderpora to Rainawari, which is 10.9kms away, he was sropped by the J&K police at the Budshuh chowk bridge and taken into police custody.

"Spoke to the police officer incharge but what he did and said was shocking to hear, "If your mother is dying let her die." These were the words from the officer incharge there. Yes to 100 per cent correct why would you care?" Wadoo wrote.

Wadoo message

He further described his ordeal where he was abused by the constable and his car and phone were taken away. He was finally allowed to make a phone call after two hours, following which he was released.

"@JmuKmrPolice have respect to the people like us who have contributed to the state and country for many many years. Some of your officers are treating people like animals," he added.

Within an hour of putting out the tweet, Wadoo deleted it and wrote, "All sorted, thank you."

News18.com got in touch with Wadoo to know why he had chosen to take down the tweet and all he said was, "I don't want to comment on it anymore. It gets really complicated here."

Wadoo shared that his mother was better and he and his family arranged for a doctor to visit his mother at her Rainawari home.


