Ex-Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Fined and Banned for Breaching Betting Rules

The English Football Association has been fined £75,000 and suspended Daniel Sturridge for six weeks for breaching betting rules

AFP

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Ex-Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Fined and Banned for Breaching Betting Rules
Daniel Sturridge has been fined and banned by FA for breaching betting rules (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been fined and suspended for six weeks for breaching betting rules, the Football Association announced on Thursday.

An independent regulatory commission found that 29-year-old Sturridge, capped 26 times by England, had instructed his brother to bet on a possible move to Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.

The commission suspended Sturridge from participating in any domestic football for six weeks, with a further four weeks suspended, and fined him £75,000 ($94,000).

Nine of the 11 charges against the striker were dismissed and Sturridge is free to resume his career on July 31, just before the English season starts.

The FA said it believed the punishment should have been stiffer and that it would appeal.

The England international left European champions Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June and is without a club.

A statement from the FA said: "The regulatory commission found proved charges three and four, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel Sturridge) to Sevilla FC.

"In issuing that instruction, the regulatory commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose."

It added: "The FA respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission's findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed."

Sturridge ended up switching to West Brom for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign after a move to La Liga side Sevilla broke down.

