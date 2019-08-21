Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge Signs for Trabzonspor

Ankara: Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has joined Trabzonspor on a three-year contract, the Turkish club announced on Wednesday.

"We have agreed a three-year deal with a one-year option for the professional footballer Daniel Sturridge," Trabzonspor said in a statement.

The outfit based in the northern Turkish city of Trabzon did not give further details of the transfer.

Sturridge, a 26-time England international left European champions Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.

In July, the 29-year-old had been fined £75,000 ($91,000) and suspended for six weeks for breaching betting rules.

Trabzonspor are in eighth place in the Turkish Super Lig after one game of the campaign and play Greece's AEK Athens in the play-off round of the Europa League.

