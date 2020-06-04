FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Ex-Playboy Model Completes Takeover of Troubled Romanian Club

Anamaria Prodan-Reghecampf and AFC Hermannstadt (Photo Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Anamaria Prodan-Reghecampf and AFC Hermannstadt (Photo Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Anamaria Prodan-Reghecampf tookover AFC Hermannstadt even no details of the deal were released.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
A former Playboy model who became one of Romania’s most successful soccer agents in recent years has completed a takeover of debt-ridden top division club AFC Hermannstadt.

"We breathed new life into Hermannstadt, which adds value to the club," the Sibiu-based side said in a statement after reporting the completion of the takeover by 47-year-old ex-model Anamaria Prodan-Reghecampf.

No details of the deal were released.

Romanian media estimated that Hermannstadt, which was founded in 2015 and secured its first top flight promotion in 2018, has debt of more than $1 million.

The new owner, who is married to ex-Romania international Laurentiu Reghecampf, played a big role in Nicolae Stanciu's $11 million move from Steaua Bucharest to Anderlecht in 2016, making him the most expensive Romanian export ever.

Former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu was one of Prodan-Reghecampf's high-profile clients in her past roles as executive chairman of two other Romanian clubs.


