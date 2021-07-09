Goalkeepers are proving to be tough nuts to crack in Euro 2020. From Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel against England, Spain’s Unai Simon against Italy in thrilling semi-finals, the tall men under the crossbar have been defiant. The best of them all so far in the competition was Switzerland’s Yann Sommer, almost unbeatable in goal, facing skillful Spain and formidable France.

Wearing the captain’s armband, composed and athletic, he proved why long-limbed men in goal can be trusted to do the impossible. To get an insight into the Sommer show and whether goalkeepers make competent captains due to their characteristics, India’s first-choice custodian Gurpreet Singh was quizzed about the Swiss star, contracted to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga since 2014 and poised for a big move.

The Bengaluru FC custodian is the closest an Indian footballer has come to getting a first-hand look at the highest European levels. He competed in the Norway league, called Tippeligaen, for Stabaek Football Club (2014-2017). Competing with two other goalkeepers for a first-team place armed him with experiences that proved useful later in big games for India at the international level.

Gurpreet imposing presence in an away game against Qatar in Doha got noticed. Abdelkarim Hassan came over after the 1-1 draw in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier to congratulate the Indian rival who stood between his team and victory. The first Indian to play in UEFA Europa League (2016 qualifier at Wales for Stabaek), his next assignment is the AFC Asian Cup play-offs, guarding the BFC goal against Eagles this August.

Excerpts:

Of the many goalkeepers in action, Yaan Sommer’s performance under the crossbar for Switzerland in Euro 2020 was special. From a goalie viewpoint, what aspect of his show was remarkable?

Yann Sommer has been an important part of the Switzerland setup for many years now and has grown in stature over time. When I watch him play, I can see him organizing his backline, communicating with them really loudly, and being a vocal presence for his side from the back.

He has been the first choice at Borussia Monchengladbach and at 32 is in the prime of his goalkeeping career. In an interview shortly after the tie-breaker win over France, he said that Switzerland ‘always believed’ they could cause an upset, and that kind of mentality is really remarkable.

Switzerland chose a goalkeeper as team captain and Sommer’s display under extreme pressure proves the decision was right and almost took his side into the semi-final. Do goalies make excellent leaders?…

That’s a difficult one to answer, but what I will say is that goalkeepers come with qualities not too many outfield players possess.

It might have to do with the fact that we’re constantly watching the game from a point on the field that not everyone does. When you’re a goalkeeper, there’s a lot of talking, organising, handing out instructions. Over time you tend to assume the role of a leader with or without the armband. However, I believe this is subjective.

From personal experience for India and Bengaluru FC, does the responsibility of being captain result in improved focus in a big game for the country or club?

Personally, it does. Whatever happens, you cannot let your shoulders drop. I’ve had the good fortune of leading my club and country on a few occasions and while it is a matter of pride, it also brings with it responsibility. Not that you focus less without it, but you behave differently knowing that your team turns to you during those little moments which can change the course of the game.

Qatar player Abdelkarim Hasan mentioned you being good enough to be in the Premier League. From first-hand experience in the Norway league, do you feel younger Indians have the ability to try for an entry into foreign leagues, maybe in lower divisions?

We had a nice little chat after the game (World Cup qualifier 2022 in Doha). He had a few good things to say, which I appreciated very much. Norway was a very special experience for me, with many positive takeaways from it. About whether some of our younger footballers are cut out to play in lower divisions in Europe, the answer is, yes.

There is a lot of encouraging talent coming through and we are seeing it in the League and also with the national team. There are a few names who I really think will do well abroad.

AFC tournaments offer opportunities for clubs to make a mark. BFC reached the AFC Cup final 2016 and you were part of the side. FC Goa proved in the AFC Champions League 2021 to be a tough team to face. Do you agree Indian clubs have a better chance to make an impression in Asia, compared to individual players trying to get noticed on the pitch?

Bengaluru FC have done well in Asia. The final in 2016 was historic and is still spoken about, even though the result went the other way.

FC Goa, I thought, gave a very good account of themselves in the AFC Champions League. These are fantastic stages to draw attention to our clubs and players too. Asian competition is a lot harder than most people deem it to be, so when Indian clubs do well in AFC competitions, it creates the right impression.

Your viewpoint on BFC preparations for the AFC Cup play-offs in August

2021 against the Eagles?

We’ve had a long lay-off from competitive football at the club level. It is important that we regroup as soon as possible ahead of what is a very important game that seals our progress to the group stages. We’ve also had our fair share of player departures and the arrival of new players at the club, which makes things interesting. BFC is in the process of a rebuild and this game will be an important fixture in that effect.

