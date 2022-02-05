FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League toppers Manchester City will be looking to continue their quest for silverware in the FA Cup campaign by defeating high-flying Championship side Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Apart from the English top flight where they still hold an unassailable nine-point lead over Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s men also look like they’re taking the FA Cup seriously this year. They brushed aside Swindon 4-1 in the last round with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, İlkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer finding the back of the net. They will be keen to win the FA Cup for the seventh time in their history, their last was in 2019.

Fulham, on the other hand, lead the second tier with a five point gap at the top of the table and will be full of confidence. Similar to City, the Cottagers saw off Bristol City by a goal to nil, they will be looking for a journey that ends in their first ever FA Cup trophy. Marco Silva’s side have also earned plenty of plaudits for their relentless attacking style this season and the Portuguese gaffer will hope his side remain the favourites to finish at the top of the pile and secure an immediate return to the PL top flight.

With both sides leading their respective divisions Saturday’s fixture promises to be another goal fest as City’s Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Fulham’s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be raring to add more goals under their belt. And Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham FA Cup 2021-22 match live streaming online and telecast.

FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Fulham: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City are markedly healthy on the injury front, as Guardiola is set to welcome back Riyad Mahrez returns after AFCON duty. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Cole Palmer may be on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

As for Fulham, Kenny Tete is expected to miss out at the weekend’s clash due to a groin injury. Apart from that, club boss Marco Silva has a full squad at his disposal. Meanwhile, Liverpool loanee Neco Williams could be handed his debut in this match.

Manchester City vs Fulham probable XI: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Gazzaniga; Williams, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan; Reed, Cairney; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

What time is the FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Fulham kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 5, at 08:00 IST at Eithad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Fulham match?

The FA Cup 2021-22 matches will not be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Fulham fixture?

The match between Manchester City and Fulham will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

