FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League giants, Manchester City and Liverpool, are set to renew rivalries on Saturday as they prepare for their FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley Stadium. The two teams have met at this venue twice previously with both games ending in a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time and then City winning the contests (2016 League Cup final and 2019 Community Shield) during the penalty round.

City and Liverpool met last week in England’s top-flight and played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Liverpool is slated to kick off at 08:00 pm (IST).

FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Several Manchester City stars sustained injuries during Wednesday’s match against Atletico Madrid. Kevin De Bruyne needed stitches in his calf while Phil Foden was seen supporting a bandage on his head. Kyle Walker picked up an ankle injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be available here or not. However, the good news is that Gabriel Jesus has completed his suspension while Ruben Dias has nursed his injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, is expected to have his full squad at disposal for this tie as none of his players sustained any injuries during their second leg game versus Benfica. Diogo Jota has picked up a knock and could be benched here as a precaution. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are expected to be recalled on Saturday with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane poised to lead Liverpool’s attack.

Manchester City vs Liverpool predicted Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

What time is the FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off?

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 16, at 08:00 pm at Wembley Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Liverpool match?

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be televised on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester City vs Liverpool fixture?

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

