FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa will travel to Old Trafford to take on their fellow Premier League side Manchester United on Tuesday in the third round of the FA Cup. Both sides will look to further increase their chances of progressing to the next round by winning this game.

The Red Devils have won the FA Cup 12 times with their most recent victory coming in the 2015-16 season. On the other hand, Villa won lifted the FA Cup title on seven occasions with their most recent success coming in 1957.

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa is slated to begin at 01:25 am (IST).

FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United boss Rangnick has confirmed that Paul Pogba will be out for another month with injury. Anthony Martial is expected to be sidelined from this fixture as he is expected to leave Old Trafford this month. Harry Maguire is still nursing his injury and should be left out from the squad from this fixture. Eric Bailly is another player out with injury while Victor Lindelof is likely to be available for selection as he has recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

Philippe Coutinho is expected to be out from this game, having joined the club on loan last week. Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba are ruled out from this fixture with injury while Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet will miss this game as they have been called up for national duty. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings have recovered from their injury and will be available for selection here.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa starting line-ups:

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: Dean Henderson; Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Target, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash; Stuart McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

What time will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match kick-off?

The FA Cup 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United and Aston Villa will kick off at 01:25 am IST on Tuesday, January 11, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will get televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Aston Villa fixture?

The FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

