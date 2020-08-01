FA Cup Final Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The FA Cup final match will see Arsenal rolling out the carpet for Chelsea on Saturday August 1. The FA Cup Final Arsenal vs Chelsea will be played at Wembley Stadium. In the semis clash, Arsenal defeated Manchester City 2-0 whereas Chelsea sealed their FA Cup final berth with a 3-1 thumping victory over Manchester United.

The FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Chelsea will kick off at 10:00 pm.

FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News, Injury update

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has resumed the team’s training session after picking a tight calf issue.

As for Chelsea, N'Golo Kante and Willian are in contention for the finale.

FA Cup Final 2019-20, Arsenal possible starting lineup: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

FA Cup Final 2019-20, Chelsea possible starting lineup: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup Arsenal vs Chelsea fixture is scheduled at 10:00 pm IST. The FA Cup Arsenal vs Chelsea will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Arsenal vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.