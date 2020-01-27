FA Cup Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will travel to Bournemouth in the fourth round of FA Cup on January 28. The FA Cup 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal game will start on 1.30 AM.

In their last outing, Arsenal defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the third round of FA cup. Bournemouth, on the other hand, registered a win over Luton Town.

The FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Bournemouth match will be played at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Bournemouth possible line up against Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale, Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Diego Rico, H. Wilson, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ryan Fraser, Dominic Solanke, C. Wilson

Arsenal possible line up against Bournemouth: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Bukayo Saka, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal?

The FA Cup Bournemouth vs Arsenal match is scheduled at 1.30 am IST.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Bournemouth vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Arsenal?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the match on SonyLIV app and sonyliv.com.

