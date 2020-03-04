FA Cup Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will host Liverpool for the fifth round of the ongoing FA Cup on Wednesday, March 4. The FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Liverpool will be played at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, in their last Premier League match, had tied 2-2 with Bournemouth, while Liverpool lost to Watford by 0-3. The FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Liverpool will start at 1:15AM.

Arsenal became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this season. While the hosts have won only one of their last five matches, the visitors are also not that well-off themselves with losing 0-1 to Atletico Madrid in their last Champions League fixture.

The upcoming game will be the first time the Blues and the Reds will be meeting in FA Cup after the 2012 final, which Chelsea won 2-1.

Chelsea Starting Line-up: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley; Pedro, Giroud, Willian.

Liverpool Starting Line-up: Adrian; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, N Williams; Jones, Fabinho, Lallana; Mane, Origi, Minamino.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup Chelsea vs Liverpool fixture is scheduled at 1:15AM IST. The FA Cup Chelsea vs Liverpool will be played at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, March 4.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Chelsea vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.