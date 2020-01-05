FA Cup Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup. The match will be televised on Sunday at 7:30PM. New Year's Day saw Frank Lampard's team endure a draw against Brighton for 1-1 at the Amex Stadium. After the draw in the Premier League, Lampard will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Sabri Lamouchi's side recorded a 3-2 win over Blackburn last time and Forest have won their last three games and will be looking to cause another famous FA Cup upset over Chelsea.

Chelsea will not have Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to an injured achilles tendon. Marko van Ginkel, Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso remain sidelined. Tendayi Darikwa (ACL), Michael Hefele (achilles), Yohan Benalouane (hip) and Yuri Ribeiro (knee) will be unavailable for selection for Nottingham.

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Caballero; Lamptey, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi

Nottingham Forest Possible Starting Line-up: Samba; Jenkinson, Figueiredo, Worrall, Robinson; Sow, Carvalho, Adomah, Semedo; Ameobi, Grabban

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

The FA Cup Chelsea vs Nottingham fixture is scheduled at 7.30PM IST. The FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham is being played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Chelsea vs Nottingham will be televised on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham?

Chelsea vs Nottingham FA Cup 2019-20 will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.