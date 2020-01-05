Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

FA Cup Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FA Cup 2019-20: Chelsea host Nottingham Forest for the third round at Stamford Bridge.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 5, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FA Cup Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup. The match will be televised on Sunday at 7:30PM. New Year's Day saw Frank Lampard's team endure a draw against Brighton for 1-1 at the Amex Stadium. After the draw in the Premier League, Lampard will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Sabri Lamouchi's side recorded a 3-2 win over Blackburn last time and Forest have won their last three games and will be looking to cause another famous FA Cup upset over Chelsea.

Chelsea will not have Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to an injured achilles tendon. Marko van Ginkel, Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso remain sidelined. Tendayi Darikwa (ACL), Michael Hefele (achilles), Yohan Benalouane (hip) and Yuri Ribeiro (knee) will be unavailable for selection for Nottingham.

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Caballero; Lamptey, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi

Nottingham Forest Possible Starting Line-up: Samba; Jenkinson, Figueiredo, Worrall, Robinson; Sow, Carvalho, Adomah, Semedo; Ameobi, Grabban

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

The FA Cup Chelsea vs Nottingham fixture is scheduled at 7.30PM IST. The FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham is being played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Chelsea vs Nottingham will be televised on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea vs Nottingham?

Chelsea vs Nottingham FA Cup 2019-20 will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram