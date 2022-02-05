FA Cup Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea host League One’s Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, from 18:00 PM IST. Chelsea enter the fixture with a 2-0 win over neighbours and rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action, whereas Plymouth beat Doncaster Rovers 3-1 in the third-tier English league. Other than the Carabao Cup final on Tuchel’s mind, the FA Cup is also a tournament that Chelsea need to focus on as the London Blues sit 10 points behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. The FA Cup has seen many upsets occur in the past and Chelsea will need to step on the pedal in order to advance to the fifth round. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth clash live streaming and telecast.

FA Cup Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle: Team News, Injury Update

Tuchel will aim to rest his main players but due to injury and international duties, Chelsea will have to field a few stars. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy had tested COVID positive last week and is expected to miss the clash along with Andreas Christensen. Reece James is doubtful after picking up and injury as is expected to return in mid-February.

For Plymouth, Steven Schumacher will aim to field a defensive line-up and will most likely go with the 5-3-2 formation, which proved successful against Doncaster Rovers. No injured players reported from Plymouth and the side are ready for the FA Cup clash.

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner

Plymouth Predicted Starting line-up: Michael Cooper (GK), Conor Grant, Macauley Gillesphey, Dan Scarr, James Wilson, Joe Edwards, Ryan Broom, Jordan Houghton, Adam Randell, Niall Ennis, Luke Jepchott

What time is the FA Cup Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 18:00 PM IST at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle match?

The FA Cup matches will not be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the FA Cup Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle fixture?

The match between Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

