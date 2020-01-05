Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FA Cup: Curtis Jones Wondergoal Helps Liverpool Beat Everton in Merseyside Derby

Liverpool inflicted fresh misery on Merseyside rivals Everton as a superb strike from teenager Curtis Jones sealed a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third round.

Associated Press

Updated:January 5, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
Curtis Jones (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Curtis Jones (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool: A wonder goal from a locally born teenager swept Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and extended Everton's 20-year barren run at Anfield.

It was a familiar result in a Merseyside derby - Liverpool still hasn't lost at home to Everton in any competition since 1999 - but an unfamiliar scorer in the 1-0 win.

The highly-rated Curtis Jones, a jinking and technically gifted 18-year-old winger who joined the club at the age of 6, was one of a number of youth players selected by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp rested his superstars. And Jones marked a rare start in the senior team by curling a 20-meter (yard) shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 71st minute.

Anfield erupted, and Jones headed straight for Klopp as he celebrated a goal he might never top even at this early stage of his career.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong lineup, a rare move by a Premier League manager in the FA Cup these days, but wasn't rewarded despite his team creating three great first-half chances that were hit straight at Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Meanwhile, a Liverpudlian at the other end of his football life was the inspiration behind the biggest shock of the day in the third round.

Wayne Rooney, 34 and now playing in a deep-lying midfield role in the twilight of his career, helped second-tier Derby eliminate Crystal Palace with a 1-0 away win.

Rooney, the former Manchester United and England captain, played the full 90 minutes in his second game for Derby since his return to English football after a spell in the United States with DC United.

On Thursday, he had a hand both of Derby's goals in a 2-1 win over Barnsley in England's second-tier League Championship and, three days on, the 34-year-old Rooney played with authority in center midfield in the victory over Palace that was secured by Chris Martin's 32nd-minute goal.

Tottenham had to come back a goal down to draw 1-1 at second-tier Middlesbrough in the latest below-par display by Jose Mourinho's side.

Chelsea advanced to the fourth round by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, while Sheffield United ended up only scraping to a 2-1 win over AFC Fylde, which was the last non-league team remaining in the competition.

