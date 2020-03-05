English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

FA Cup Derby County vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

FA Cup 2019-20: Derby County host Manchester United for the fifth round clash.

Wayne Rooney-led Derby County will host Manchester United in the fifth round of FA Cup on Friday, March 6. The FA Cup 2019-20 Derby County vs Manchester United wil be played at the Pride Park Stadium. The FA Cup Derby County vs Manchester United fixture will start at 1.15AM.

Derby County, in their fourth round fixture of the competitionm, defeated Northampton 4-2.

Manchester United, on the other hand, got the better of Tranmere 6-0. Manchester United are placed at the fifth position in the Premier League points table with 42 points.

Derby County Probable Starting Line-Up: Roos; Bogle, Davies, Wisdom, Forsyth; Bird, Shinnie, Knight, Rooney, Lawrence; Martin

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-Up: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred, Mata, Lingard, James; Ighalo

What time is the kickoff scheduled for FA Cup 2019-20 Derby County vs Manchester United fixture?

The FA Cup Derby County vs Manchester United fixture is scheduled at 1.15AM. The FA Cup Derby County vs Manchester United will be played at Pride Park Stadium on Friday, March 6.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Derby County vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Derby County vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Derby County vs Manchester United?

Derby County vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

