FA Cup Final to be Held on August 1, Quarters to Start on June 27-28

The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17.

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals earmarked for the weekend of July 11-12.

There has been no decision reached yet on whether these will be played on a home-and-away basis as normal or at neutral venues.

Leicester take on Chelsea, Newcastle face holders Manchester City, Sheffield United play Arsenal and Norwich meet Manchester United. The semi-finals will be played on July 11 and 12, with the intention being for those matches and the final to be played at Wembley as usual. All the ties will be behind closed doors.

The FA said that the dates were "provisional" and dependent on all safety elements being in place for the games.

“We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup," said FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham.

ALSO READ | Premier League Full Match Schedule of Remaining Matches and Indian Start Time

"The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years and we’d like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time."

Bullingham emphasised the provisional nature of the proposed dates, adding that "the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority".

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)