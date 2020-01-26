FA Cup: Gabriel Jesus Brace Helps Manchester City Cruise Past 10-man Fulham
FA Cup 2019-20: Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City crushed Fulham 4-0.
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester: Holders Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Fulham at the Etihad on Sunday.
Tim Ream's sixth-minute red card gave the Championship side a mountain to climb after he hauled down Gabriel Jesus inside the box.
Ilkay Gundogan converted the resulting penalty before Bernardo Silva's smart turn and shot quickly doubled City's advantage.
The visitors then held out for nearly an hour but two headers in three minutes from Jesus gave the scoreline a more accurate reflection of the English champions' dominance.
Pep Guardiola's men have now won 17 domestic cup ties in a row.
The Catalan is relying on more cup success for silverware this season after conceding the Premier League title is beyond his side with Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the table.
Guardiola made eight changes to the team that won 1-0 at Sheffield United in midweek, but still named a strong side with both David and Bernardo Silva and Gundogan among those coming into the team.
Fulham boss Scott Parker also rotated with his priority securing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Any hope of an upset was quashed within minutes by a rash challenge from Ream.
City have had problems from the spot this season with Guardiola even claiming goalkeeper Ederson is his best taker after Jesus' latest miss at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.
However, with the Brazilian on the bench with Claudio Bravo keeping his starting spot in goal for the cups, it was Gundogan who took responsibility to dispatch the spot-kick.
A moment of magic from Bernardo then gave the hosts breathing space as the Portuguese international fired into the bottom corner from outside the box.
Only a lack of killer instinct prevented City from further running up the score as Raheem Sterling came off the bench to hit the crossbar.
Jesus, though, bagged a confidence-boosting double by heading home Joao Cancelo's cross before nodding in the rebound after Marek Rodak had saved Phil Foden's initial effort.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs as They Post Pics With Tricolour
- PUBG Mobile: Exclusive Maserati Ghibli Skin For Dacia Spotted
- Australian Open 2020 Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Joins Djokovic, Barty in Quarter-finals
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win