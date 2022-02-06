CHANGE LANGUAGE
FA Cup: Harry Kane Double Sees Tottenham Hotspur Past Brighton
1-MIN READ

FA Cup: Harry Kane Double Sees Tottenham Hotspur Past Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur made the fifth round of the FA Cup. (AP Photo)

FA Cup: Harry Kane looked close to his best with a brace as Tottenham Hotspur reached the fifth round with a 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Harry Kane looked close to his best with a double as Tottenham Hotspur reached the FA Cup fifth round thanks to an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. The England captain curled in a superb opener after 13 minutes and slid in again to quell a Brighton fightback in the 66th minute of an entertaining tie. Tottenham’s second goal in the 24th minute came after a marauding run down the right by Emerson Royal who then appeared to have scored a wonder goal from an impossible angle, although it was credited as a Solly March own goal.

Brighton, who were second-best before halftime against a vibrant home side, got back into the game just past the hour thanks to Yves Bissouma’s deflected shot.

Kane ensured Tottenham’s passage though after the ball broke clear following a superb run by Son Heung-min on his return to the side after injury.

Tottenham, who were beaten by Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final, gave late substitute appearances to new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

first published:February 06, 2022, 09:59 IST