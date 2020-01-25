FA Cup Hull City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will be visiting Hull City's KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round. Frank Lampard's team defeated Nottingham Forrest in the previous round. Hull City, on the other hand, got the better of Rotterdam in round three. The FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea will commence at 11:00 PM.

Marcos Alonso can make a comeback after recovering from a glute injury to Chelsea, while Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori too are slated to make a return. Mateo Kovacic may play at midfield behind Ross Barkley and Mason Mount.

As for Hull City, Jarrod Bowen might feature in the game, while Martin Samuelsen too may play the game. The defense, however, will not see Matthew Pennington, Callum Elder, and Jordy De Wijs play.

FA Cup Hull City Possible Line-up: Long; Lichaj, Burke, Tafazolli, Kingsley; Lopes, Kane; Bowen, Irvine, Samuelsen; Eaves

FA Cup Chelsea Possible Line-Up: Caballero; Lamptey, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Barkley, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?

The match between Hull City vs Chelsea is scheduled at 11:00 pm IST on January 25. The match between Hull City vs Chelsea is being played at KCOM Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Hull City vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the match on Sony Liv.

