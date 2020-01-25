- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
FA Cup Hull City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Chelsea travel to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull City in the FA Cup.
Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Chelsea will be visiting Hull City's KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round. Frank Lampard's team defeated Nottingham Forrest in the previous round. Hull City, on the other hand, got the better of Rotterdam in round three. The FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea will commence at 11:00 PM.
Marcos Alonso can make a comeback after recovering from a glute injury to Chelsea, while Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori too are slated to make a return. Mateo Kovacic may play at midfield behind Ross Barkley and Mason Mount.
As for Hull City, Jarrod Bowen might feature in the game, while Martin Samuelsen too may play the game. The defense, however, will not see Matthew Pennington, Callum Elder, and Jordy De Wijs play.
FA Cup Hull City Possible Line-up: Long; Lichaj, Burke, Tafazolli, Kingsley; Lopes, Kane; Bowen, Irvine, Samuelsen; Eaves
FA Cup Chelsea Possible Line-Up: Caballero; Lamptey, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Barkley, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro
What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?
The match between Hull City vs Chelsea is scheduled at 11:00 pm IST on January 25. The match between Hull City vs Chelsea is being played at KCOM Stadium.
Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?
The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Hull City vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.
How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?
Viewers can watch the live stream of the match on Sony Liv.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- Trump Trolled for Sharing 'Ridiculous' Meme with Photoshopped Image of Obama Spying on Him