Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Football
1-min read

FA Cup Hull City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea travel to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull City in the FA Cup.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FA Cup Hull City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will be visiting Hull City's KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round. Frank Lampard's team defeated Nottingham Forrest in the previous round. Hull City, on the other hand, got the better of Rotterdam in round three. The FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea will commence at 11:00 PM.

Marcos Alonso can make a comeback after recovering from a glute injury to Chelsea, while Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori too are slated to make a return. Mateo Kovacic may play at midfield behind Ross Barkley and Mason Mount.

As for Hull City, Jarrod Bowen might feature in the game, while Martin Samuelsen too may play the game. The defense, however, will not see Matthew Pennington, Callum Elder, and Jordy De Wijs play.

FA Cup Hull City Possible Line-up: Long; Lichaj, Burke, Tafazolli, Kingsley; Lopes, Kane; Bowen, Irvine, Samuelsen; Eaves

FA Cup Chelsea Possible Line-Up: Caballero; Lamptey, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Barkley, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?

The match between Hull City vs Chelsea is scheduled at 11:00 pm IST on January 25. The match between Hull City vs Chelsea is being played at KCOM Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Hull City vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Hull City vs Chelsea?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the match on Sony Liv.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram