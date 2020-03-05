FA Cup Leicester City vs Birmingham City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leicester City will host Birmingham City in the fifth round of the ongoing FA Cup on Thursday, March 5. The FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Birmingham City will be played at the King Power Stadium.

In all competitions, Leicester have been unbeaten in their last five meetings with Birmingham. Moreover, Leicester have not lost a home FA Cup match against a side from a lower division since March, 2001.

Meanwhile, Birmingham are looking to make it to the FA Cup quarter final for the first time since 2010-11.

Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ward; Justin, Morgan, Bennett, Fuchs; Choudhury, Ndidi; Gray, Perez, Albrighton; Iheanacho

Birmingham City Possible Starting Line-up: Camp; Colin, Dean, Roberts, Pedersen; Crowley, Gardner, Sunjic, Bellingham; Hogan, Jutkiewicz

What time is the kickoff scheduled for FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Birmingham City?

The FA Cup Leicester City vs Birmingham City fixture is scheduled at 1:15 AM IST. The FA Cup Leicester City vs Birmingham City will be played at King Power Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Birmingham City?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Leicester City vs Birmingham City will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Birmingham City?

Leicester City vs Birmingham City, FA Cup 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.