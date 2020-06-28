FA Cup Leicester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea travel to Leicester City to the Kings Power Stadium for their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday. After 'helping' Liverpool win the Premier League with their win over Mnchester City over the weekend, they will hope they can book their own destiny in their own hands in the FA Cup.

Leicester City possible starting lineup: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Morgan, Fuchs; Perez, Choudhury, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Caballero; James, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic; Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Pedro.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup Leicester City vs Chelsea fixture is scheduled at 8:30 pm IST. The FA Cup Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Leicester City vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City F.C vs Chelsea F.C?

Leicester City F.C vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.