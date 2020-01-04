FA Cup Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming FA Cup fixture will see Leicester City face Wigan Athletic on January 4. The FA Cup game Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic will be played at the King Power Stadium. Leicester, who have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last premier game against Newcastle, will look to continue their winning run when they host Wigan. On the other hand, Wigan Athletic will eye for better prospects in their upcoming away fixture. The FA Cup Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic will start at 11:01 pm.

Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Wigan Athletic: Ward; Justin, Morgan, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Albrighton, Choudhury, Tielemans, Gray; Maddison; Iheanacho.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Jones; Byrne, Kipre, Naismith, Robinson; Evans, Morsy; Lowe, Williams, Jacobs; Windass.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic?

The FA Cup Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic fixture is scheduled at 11.01 PM IST. The FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic is being played at King Power stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic?

Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.

