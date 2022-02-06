FA Cup Liverpool vs Cardiff City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Cardiff City travel to Anfield as they face Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, from 17:30 PM IST onwards. Needless to say, the clash should not be of much concern for Liverpool as the Reds are in fine form despite their main strikers not being present for the clash. Jurgen Klopp has his side ready for the cup and being unbeaten in 20 home matches so far, Cardiff will need to pull out a miracle in order to advance further in the tournament. Liverpool enter the fixture with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, whereas Cardiff also enters the frame with a 1-0 win against Barnsley in the Championship. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Liverpool vs Cardiff City FA Cup match live streaming online and telecast.

FA Cup Liverpool vs Cardiff City: Team News, Injury Update

For Liverpool. Mohamad Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Roberto Firminho (Brazil) are away on international duty. Harvey Elliot is back in training but could be too soon for his return, including Thiago Alacantra’s return as well.

For Cardiff City, Aden Flint is expected to start in the XI along with McGuinness at the back. Uche Ikpeazu is also expected to start in the Xi after scoring the winner against Barnsley. The side are ready and prepared for the clash at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Adrian (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Cardiff City Predicted Starting line-up: Alex Smithies (GK), Alfie Doughty, Mark McGuinness, Sean Morrison, Perry Ng, Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle, Thomas Doyle, Max Watters, Jordan Hugill

What time is the FA Cup Liverpool vs Cardiff City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 17:30 PM IST at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup Liverpool vs Cardiff City match?

The FA Cup matches will not be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the FA Cup Liverpool vs Cardiff City fixture?

The match between Liverpool and Cardiff City will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

