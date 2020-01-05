Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FA Cup Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the FA Cup third round.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 5, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
FA Cup Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Liverpool take on Everton (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool and Everton have met 24 times before this in the FA Cup, making it the most played match in the history of the tournament. Following last month's Football Association announcement that all third round fixtures will be delayed by one minute to encourage fans to think about their mental health as part of the Heads Up campaign, the match between Liverpool versus Everton too will follow the stipulation.

Liverpool will not see the services of Clyne, Matip, Fabinho, Lovren, Oxlade-Chamberlain and, Shaqir. Keita too is doubtful of making it to the game following an injury.

As for Everton, Gbamin, Andre Gomes, Iwobi and Bernard are out of the game due to injury.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner; Lallana, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Elliott, Origi, Minamino

Everton predicted line up: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane; Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Davies, Baines; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Everton?

The FA Cup Liverpool vs Everton fixture is scheduled at 7.31 PM IST. The FA Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Everton is being played at Anfield.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Everton?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Liverpool vs Everton will be televised on Sony.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Liverpool vs Everton?

Liverpool vs Everton FA Cup 2019-20 can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.


