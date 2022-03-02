FA Cup Liverpool vs Norwich City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool head into the FA Cup fifth round after winning the Carabao Cup, their first trophy of the season, beating Chelsea in a nail-biting final at Wembley.

Liverpool have been dominant in all competitions and now set their sights on the FA Cup as they face Norwich City in the fifth round of the tournament. On paper, the clash should be a walk in the park for the Reds as Norwich City occupy the last rank in the Premier League points table.

The last time these two sides locked horns was last month when Liverpool won 3-1. Norwich have won one match, drawn one, and lost three, making matters easier for Liverpool. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where, and How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live streaming online and telecast.

FA Cup Liverpool vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Update

Jurgen Klopp will bring Alisson Becker back at the goal for Liverpool for the Carabao Cup winners. Thiago Alcantara is once again out of action for a while after injuring himself in the pre-warm-up for Liverpool just moments before the finals of the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement

For Norwich City, Andrew Omobamidele is expected to return just in time after suffering a minor back injury last month. Teemu Pukki will be leading the attack as coach Dean Smith will stick with his 4-2-3-1 formation.

Liverpool vs Norwich City probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabhinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Norwich City Predicted Starting line-up: Angus Gunn (GK), Brandon Williams, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Kenny McLean, Mathias Normann, Milot Rashica, Billy Gilmour, Joshua Sargent, Teemu Pukki

What time is the FA Cup Liverpool vs Norwich City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:45 am IST at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup Liverpool vs Norwich City match?

The FA Cup matches will not be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the FA Cup Liverpool vs Norwich City fixture?

The Liverpool and Norwich City match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.