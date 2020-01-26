Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FA Cup Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FA Cup 2019-20: Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 26, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
FA Cup Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will be taking on Fulham in the fourth round of FA Cup on Sunday, January 26 at 6:30PM (IST) at the Etihad Stadium. Fullham pulled an upset victory over Aston Villa in the last round, but have lost all their eight matches against City in all competitions. The FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Fulham will commence at 6:30PM.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lifted the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Premier League last season and they remain in contention for the championships this time around again.

Manchester City will see Aymeric Laporte will be playing his second match after their return from injury. John Stones too will feature in the match but Benjamin Mendy is uncertain due to a muscle injury. Both Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis might feature along with Phil Foden.

Fulham might see Aleksander Mitrovic make a comeback but Anthony Knockwaert and Aboubakar Kamara are unlikely to play.

Starting Line-up for Manchester City: Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Otamendi, Tasende; D.Silva, Gundogan, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Mahrez

Starting Line-up for Fulham: Rodak; Bryan, Ream, Hector, Kongolo; Christie, Johansen, Sessegnon; Onomah, Cavaleiro, Reid

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Fulham?

The FA Cup Manchester City vs Fulham match is scheduled at 6:30PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Fulham?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Manchester City vs Fulham will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Fulham?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the match on SonyLIV app and sonyliv.com/

