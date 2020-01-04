FA Cup Manchester City vs Port Vale Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will roll out the carpet for at the Etihad Stadium when they host Port Vale in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. City come into this game after registering a 2-1 win over Everton. Pep Guardiola-led City will eye to defend their FA Cup title when they face Vale. The FA Cup 2019 Manchester City vs Port Vale will commence at 1:00 pm.

City defender Aymeric Laporte has started training with the first team after knee surgery in September. Speaking ahead of the match, Guardiola said that the 25-year-old is recovering from his injury. He is progressing well but more time is required for match fitness.

"He trained with the team for 10, 15 minutes, the rest individually and he is getting better," said Guardiola. "He feels good and in the next few weeks he will complete all training sessions for us."

Guardiola further added that goalie Ederson has recovered after missing the Everton game due to illness.

Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Port Vale: Bravo; Walker, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Angelino; Doyle, D.Silva; Sterling, Bernabe, Zinchenko; Aguero

Port Vale possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Brown; Gibbons, Legge, Smith, Montano; Taylor, Joyce, Burgess; Amoo, Bennett, Worrall

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Port Vale?

The FA Cup Manchester City vs Port Vale fixture is scheduled at 11.01 PM IST. The FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Port Vale is being played at Etihad stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Port Vale?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Manchester City vs Port Vale will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester City vs Port Vale?

Manchester City vs Port Vale, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.