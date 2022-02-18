FA Cup Manchester United vs Middlesbrough LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will face Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 5, from 1:30 AM IST onwards and the Red Devils need the win in order to ease the tensions at the camp at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick has been able to get United back to winning ways and enter the tournament after securing a late 1-0 win against West Ham United in Premier League action before the international break. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, enter the fixture with a 1-0 win over Coventry City in the Championship and are capable of disrupting United’s winning ways. A win for either side sees the club advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. An exciting clash as Manchester United host Middlesbrough at Old Trafford and fans here can check the details as to when, where and how to watch the FA Cup clash live streaming online and telecast.

FA Cup Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Team News, Injury Update

For Manchester United, good news comes its way as Paul Pogba was seen back in training and could be a part of the squad facing Middlesbrough. However, South American stars Alex Telles, Fred and Edinson Cavani will be unavailable due to international duty. Mason Greenwood will not be a part of United’s plans as the winger is side-lined due to his controversial situation.

For Middlesbrough, Patrick McNair returns to action along with Dael Fry. Marcus Browne and Marc Bola are out of action due to their respective injuries and are not expected to be a part of the Middlesbrough squad in the upcoming clash.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata, McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

Middlesbrough Predicted Starting line-up: Joe Lumley (GK), Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Neil Taylor, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly

What time is the FA Cup Manchester United vs Middlesbrough kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 1:30 AM IST at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup Manchester United vs Middlesbrough match?

The FA Cup matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the FA Cup Manchester United vs Middlesbrough fixture?

The match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough can be live-streamed on SonyLIV app.

