Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

FA Cup Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 5, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FA Cup Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Middlesbrough take on Tottenham on Sunday at the Riverside Stadium in the ongoing FA Cup tournament.

Boros are at a good place having won their last four matches. Spurs who will not have Harry Kane playing will, however, see the return of Hiuen-min Son.

Middlesbrough will be without the services of Shotton who is out with an injury. Friend, Randolph, Dijksteel and, Assombalonga all have been sidelined due to injury as well. Ayala is doubtful to play the game with an injury as well.

As for Tottenham, Lloris, Rose, Davies and Kane are all out if the game due to injuries. Ndombele and Dier are out of the game due to injuries as well.

Tottenham predicted lineup: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Winks; Lucas, Eriksen, Lamela; Son.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup: Mejias; Howson, Ayala, Fry; Coulson, Saville, McNair, Johnson; Tavernier; Fletcher, Gestede.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham?

The FA Cup Middlesbrough vs Tottenham fixture is scheduled at 7.31 PM IST. The FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham is being played at the Riverside Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Middlesbrough vs Tottenham will be televised on Sony.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham?

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham FA Cup 2019-20 can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram