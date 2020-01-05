FA Cup Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Middlesbrough take on Tottenham on Sunday at the Riverside Stadium in the ongoing FA Cup tournament.

Boros are at a good place having won their last four matches. Spurs who will not have Harry Kane playing will, however, see the return of Hiuen-min Son.

Middlesbrough will be without the services of Shotton who is out with an injury. Friend, Randolph, Dijksteel and, Assombalonga all have been sidelined due to injury as well. Ayala is doubtful to play the game with an injury as well.

As for Tottenham, Lloris, Rose, Davies and Kane are all out if the game due to injuries. Ndombele and Dier are out of the game due to injuries as well.

Tottenham predicted lineup: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Winks; Lucas, Eriksen, Lamela; Son.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup: Mejias; Howson, Ayala, Fry; Coulson, Saville, McNair, Johnson; Tavernier; Fletcher, Gestede.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham?

The FA Cup Middlesbrough vs Tottenham fixture is scheduled at 7.31 PM IST. The FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham is being played at the Riverside Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Middlesbrough vs Tottenham will be televised on Sony.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham?

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham FA Cup 2019-20 can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

