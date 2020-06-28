FA Cup Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United to the Kings Power Stadium for their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday. After losing to Chelsea as Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions, Manchester City will want to keep their hope of winning a treble.

City have already won the EFL Cup, for the third year in a row and fifth time in the last seven seasons, they are also favourites to become the first team since Arsenal in 2015 to retain the FA Cup too.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Rose; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Carroll.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Garcia, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Bernardo, Jesus, Sane.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup Newcastle United vs Manchester City fixture is scheduled at 11 pm IST. The FA Cup Newcastle United vs Manchester City will be played at the St. James' Park.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Newcastle United vs Manchester City will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Newcastle United F.C vs Manchester City F.C?

Newcastle United F.C vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.