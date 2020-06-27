FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Norwich City will play host to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on June 27 at 10 pm. The FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United will be played at Carrow Road. In the last week Premier League fixture, Norwich City lost to Everton 1-0 whereas Manchester United managed to keep clean sheets since they have resumed play. In the last match, they defeated Sheffield United 3-0. The FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United will commence at 10 pm.

FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United Team News, Injury Update

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann is expected to feature for Norwich. Whereas, defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram have been ruled out of the remaining season.

On the other hand, The Reds will once again be without defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

Norwich City possible starting lineup: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Trybull, Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Pogba; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Norwich City vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United fixture is scheduled at 10 pm IST. The FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United will be played at Carrow Road.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Norwich City vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Norwich City vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Norwich City F.C vs Manchester United F.C?

Norwich City F.C vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.