FA Cup: Nottingham Forest Beat Huddersfield to Book Liverpool Clash

Nottingham Forest earned an emotional FA Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool as the Championship side hit back to beat Huddersfield 2-1 in Monday’s fifth round tie.

Forest will play Jurgen Klopp’s side at the City Ground on March 20 thanks to their stirring revival against Huddersfield.

It will be Liverpool’s first FA Cup meeting with Forest since 1989, when overcrowding on the terraces before their semi-final at Hillsborough led to the deaths of 97 fans of the Anfield club.

That match was abandoned, with Liverpool eventually winning the rearranged fixture at Old Trafford.

Forest will host Liverpool aiming for another Premier League scalp after enjoying shock wins over Arsenal and Leicester in the FA Cup already this season.

They are into the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 26 years.

Having had a Sam Surridge effort controversially ruled out for offside, Forest fell behind moments later when Tom Lees netted with a 13th minute header.

Surridge grabbed Forest’s equaliser in the 29th minute and Ryan Yates completed the comeback for Steve Cooper’s men when he headed home eight minutes later.

For Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield, currently second in the Championship, the defeat brought an end to their 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

