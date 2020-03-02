FA Cup Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
FA Cup 2019-20: Portsmouth host Arsenal at the Fratton Park stadium.
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal FC will visit Portsmouth FC to play the fifth round of the ongoing FA Cup on Tuesday night, March 3. The FA Cup Portsmouth vs Arsenal will be played at the Fratton Park stadium.The FA Cup 2019-20 Portsmouth vs Arsenal will commence at 1:15AM.
Portsmouth, in their last match, had defeated Barnsley FC 4-2 while Arsenal FC registered a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth.
Portsmouth Possible Starting Line-up: Bass, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Naylor, McGeehan, Williams, Cannon, Curtis, Marquis.
Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mari, Saka, Torreira, Ceballos, Nelson, Willock, Martinelli, Aubameyang.
What time is the kickoff scheduled for FA Cup 2019-20 Portsmouth vs Arsenal?
The FA Cup Portsmouth vs Arsenal fixture is scheduled at 1:15AM IST. The FA Cup Portsmouth vs Arsenal will be played at Fratton Park stadium on Tuesday, March 3.
Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Portsmouth vs Arsenal?
The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Portsmouth vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.
How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Portsmouth vs Arsenal?
Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.
