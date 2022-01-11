CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElectionSchedule#INDvsSA#PKL
Home » News » Football » FA Cup: Scot McTominay Seals Narrow Cup Win for Manchester United Over Aston Villa
1-MIN READ

FA Cup: Scot McTominay Seals Narrow Cup Win for Manchester United Over Aston Villa

Scott McTominay, celebrates after scoring the winning goal (AP)

Scott McTominay, celebrates after scoring the winning goal (AP)

The reward for 12-time FA Cup champions Manchester United is a home draw against second-tier Middlesbrough in the next round.

An early headed goal by Scott McTominay proved decisive for Manchester United as they held on by the skin of their teeth to beat Aston Villa 1-0 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie at Old Trafford on Monday.

While victory was a welcome relief for United manager Ralf Rangnick, it was a performance that showed just how much work he has to do if United are to challenge for silverware.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Not Serious, Says Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick, After Missing Win Over Villa

Villa will wonder how they bowed of the competition after responding to McTominay’s eighth minute opener with a dominant display, striking the woodwork twice, forcing David De Gea into several saves and having two goals disallowed.

RELATED NEWS

McTominay glanced in Fred’s curling delivery to give the hosts a flying start, but from then on they struggled to contain a lively Villa side who played the better football.

The reward for 12-time FA Cup champions United is a home draw against second-tier Middlesbrough.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 11, 2022, 07:57 IST