FA Cup Semi-final Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will roll out the carpet for Manchester City in the FA Cup semis fixture on July 19, Sunday. The FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester City fixture will be played at the Wembley Stadium. Man City, who are the reigning champions of the FA Cup, will be eyeing to seal their berth in the final. On the other hand, Arsenal, who are coming into this game after registering a 2-1 win over Liverpool, will look to continue their winning momentum. The FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester City will kick off at 12:45 am.

FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester City Team News, Injury Update

Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are on Arsenal’s injury bench. Meanwhile Eddie Nketiah continues to serve his three-match ban.

As for City, Sergio Aguero is a constant absence for the side due to knee surgery. No other injury concerns ahead of the crucial night.

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Man City possible starting lineup: Bravo; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Bernardo

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup Arsenal vs Manchester City fixture is scheduled at 12:30 am IST. The FA Cup Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Arsenal vs Manchester City will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20Arsenal vs Manchester City?

Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.