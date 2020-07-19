FA Cup Semi-final Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semis fixture on July 19, Sunday. The FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United vs Chelsea fixture will be played at the Wembley Stadium. Man Utd defeated Norwich 2-1, while Chelsea got the better of Leicester City 1-0 in the quarter-final. The FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United vs Chelsea will kick off at 10:30 pm.

Manchester United have already defeated Chelsea three times this season (twice in Premier League and once in Carabao Cup)

FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United vs Chelsea Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United’s both left backs Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw suffered injuries in their previous match in the Premier League against Southampton. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have been ruled out with long-term injuries.

As for Chelsea, N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the clash but will have the option of Fikayo Tomori.

FA Cup semi-final, Manchester United possible starting lineup: Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Fred, James, Pogba, Rashford, Ighalo

FA Cup semi-final, Chelsea possible starting lineup: Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

The FA Cup Manchester United vs Chelsea fixture is scheduled at 10:30 pm IST. The FA Cup Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Manchester United vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.