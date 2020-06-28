FA Cup Sheffield United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United for their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday and Arteta, who won the FA Cup twice as a player with Arsenal, said he would try and explain the competition’s prestige as the club looks to win the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup: Henderson, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Stevens, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, McGoldrick, McBurnie.

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Martinez, Mustafi, David Luiz, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Willock, Kolasinac, Pepe, Lacazette, Saka.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Arsenal?

The FA Cup Sheffield United vs Arsenal fixture is scheduled at 5:30 pm IST. The FA Cup Sheffield United vs Arsenal will be played at Bramall Lane.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Arsenal?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Sheffield United vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Sheffield United F.C vs Arsenal F.C?

Sheffield United F.C vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.